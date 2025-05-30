Washington-Beijing trade talks stalled — US finance chief

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. Trade talks between Washington and Beijing have stalled, and a phone call between the two leaders may be necessary to resolve the situation, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent told Fox News in an interview.

"They [trade talks with China] are a bit stalled. I believe that we will be having more talks with them in the next few weeks, and I believe we may at some point have a call between the [US] President, [Donald Trump,] and party chair Xi [Jinping]," the US finance chief said.