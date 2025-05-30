US advises Kiev against refusing to negotiate with Russia — Kellogg

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said he had recommended Kiev not to reject talks with Russia.

An ABC News presenter asked Kellogg to comment on statements from the Ukrainian side that they may not show up to another round of talks set for next Monday until Russia hands over its memorandum to Kiev.

"I’ve talked to [Ukrainian Defense Minister] Rustem Umerov, who will be the lead negotiator at the next talks in Istanbul, and he hasn’t seen it [the Russian memorandum] yet as well. I always caution them: `Don’t say things like that <...>, you need to show you are serious’," Kellogg shared in an interview.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky was ready to present Russia’s memorandum on ways to address the root causes of the crisis to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.