Iran’s foreign minister denies nuclear deal with US is close

DUBAI, May 29. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country is still far from concluding a deal with the US that would settle differences over the Iranian nuclear program.

"Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-US deal. Not sure if we are there yet," he wrote on X.

"Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran's nuclear rights - including enrichment," the minister went on to say. "Path to a deal goes through the negotiating table and not the media."

CNN earlier reported that Washington and Tehran could strike a deal on Iran’s nuclear program in the near future.

Iran and the US held the fifth round of Oman-mediated talks in Rome on May 23 to resolve the crisis over Iran’s nuclear program. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that "certain, but not final progress" had been achieved. According to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Tehran and Washington hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.