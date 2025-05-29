Kazakhstan counts on Russia as strategic partner — Tokayev

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan counts on Russia as a strategic partner and particularly on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) for oil supplies, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an interview with Al Jazeera television.

"We should bear in mind that Russia is a strategic partner of Kazakhstan, our immediate neighbor and ally of Kazakhstan. We share the longest border with Russia in the world and, of course, we count on Russia as our strategic partner and we count particularly on CPC," Tokayev said, cited by Kazinform news agency.

Matters related to CPC were discussed in a recent telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the President of Kazakhstan said.

"Just recently I had a telephone conversation with President Putin, and we have been talking, frankly speaking, about CPC, how it's going to be used in the future. And I believe that CPC will be continuously serving as a good instrument of shipping or transporting our oil through Russia to the European market as well as beyond," Tokayev stressed.

Authorities of Kazakhstan take into account the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on its plans of supplying resources to the global market, the leader of Kazakhstan said.

"Yes, of course, we take into account what is happening in Ukraine, its impact, I mean, the impact of the military conflict between both Russia and Ukraine on our strategic plans with regard to natural resources and their export to the international market. But at the same time, we have a strong belief in our strategic partnership with Russia. But it doesn't mean that we are focusing only on the one transportation link or transportation route," the president said.

When speaking about volumes of oil transportation or export abroad, priority is nevertheless given and should be to CPC, Tokayev noted.