Turkey in talks about Ukraine with Moscow, Kiev, Washington, EU — top diplomat

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Ankara’s Ukraine-centered diplomatic effort includes contacts with Moscow, Kiev, Washington and Europe.

"We are in touch with all the parties. Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative [for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy], phoned recently to inquire about our negotiations in Moscow. After his trip to Ukraine, we will probably have a phone conversation with [US Secretary of State] Marco Rubio," he told reporters before leaving Poland for Ukraine.

"Of course, we maintain coordination and contacts. We are trying to understand everyone’s positions and views. We are all staying in touch with each other. We are talking to the Russians, we are talking to the Ukrainians, we are talking to the Europeans. They call us, they ask questions, they show interest. Everyone has an opinion," he said during a TRT television broadcast.

The top Turkish diplomat went on to say that Turkey’s efforts alone are not enough, and urged other countries to join the reconciliation and mediation process on Ukraine. He called upon responsible countries "to take measures and make their contribution to this cause."

The foreign minister believes it is crucial that both parties accepted the mediation of Turkey and the United States.

"I think that the participation of important players, who all want the same result, is an important prerequisite for success. America plays a crucial role. The most important thing about mediation is that it was accepted by the parties [to the conflict]. It is important that Russia agreed to America’s mediation services. It is also important that it accepted Turkey’s hospitality and proposals. We do not put the sides into a predicament. We evaluate the process, we watch it closely, we care about both sides, and we draw conclusions," Fidan said.