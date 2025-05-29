Trump wants to 'end' ISIS in Syria once and for all — US special envoy

RABAT, May 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to put an end to the terrorist organization Islamic State (banned in Russia) in Syria once and for all, US Special Representative for Syria Tom Barrack told Al Arabiya TV channel.

"Trump wants to end ISIS in Syria once and for all," he said. According to the American representative, "the US army has fulfilled its mission to combat ISIS by 99%."

Earlier at the People’s Palace in Damascus, the US special Representative was received by Syrian President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.