South Korea may benefit from Russia-DPRK rapprochement, expert says

SEOUL, May 29. /TASS/. The potential for improved relations between Russia and the DPRK could yield significant benefits for South Korea, provided Seoul reexamines its perceptions of the regional landscape and its strategic role, suggested Andrey Sushentsov, Dean of the Department of International Relations at MGIMO University and a member of the Scientific and Expert Council under Russia’s Security Council. Speaking at an international forum in Seoul, he emphasized that fostering positive ties between Russia and North Korea might also enhance Russia’s diplomatic standing with the Republic of Korea.

"Strengthening relations between Russia and North Korea could be advantageous for Russia’s overall relations with South Korea," Sushentsov stated during the forum dedicated to exploring the evolving dynamics between Moscow and Seoul. He highlighted that North Korea perceives threats to its security, which largely motivates its extensive military development - primarily aimed at defensive purposes.

Recalling insights shared by another forum participant from India, Raj Kumar Sharma, senior research fellow at the National Strategy Institute (NatStrat), Sushentsov noted Russia’s historical role as a mediator in the complex relations between India and China. Sharma described Russia as a "firefighter" that consistently intervenes to ease tensions between these nuclear-armed neighbors - an analogy that underscores Russia’s strategic importance in maintaining regional stability.

The forum, titled The Changing World Order and the New Future of Relations between the Republic of Korea and Russia, was organized to mark the anniversary of the inaugural issue of Russia In&Out magazine. It was hosted by the Business Council of Korea and Russia, with notable attendees including Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev and Wi Seong-rak, a member of South Korea’s National Assembly.

Paradigm Shift

The participants in the discussion examined the current U.S. foreign policy. Dasl Yoon, a journalist from The Wall Street Journal, pointed out that the Trump administration's strategy of leveraging U.S. military and economic aid in negotiations has fostered an environment where the United States is increasingly seen as an unreliable partner by some nations.

Sushentsov highlighted the shifting dynamics in U.S. relations with its allies, noting a widespread global awareness that "major changes are imminent" in the international system’s structure. He argued that these transformations could give rise to "a new analytical framework, in which the Republic of Korea feels more like a Eurasian state than an isolated island."

He elaborated that "the Republic of Korea often perceives itself as an island connected by sea routes to the United States, Japan, and other American allies." The "Eurasian approach," he suggested, offers a fresh perspective on regional projects such as rail transit through North Korea to South Korea and the construction of pipelines across the peninsula.

Furthermore, Sushentsov observed that numerous extra-regional forces in Eurasia - including distant maritime powers - seek to exploit tensions among regional actors to enhance their own influence. "While they are essentially provoking crises and selling weapons," he explained, "these powers aim to insert themselves as indispensable players in the evolving geopolitical landscape."