Russia, Ukraine differ on ceasefire demands, mediation crucial — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Russia and Ukraine have different preconditions for a possible ceasefire, and these differences need to be reconciled.

"With the start of the negotiation process, I saw how things started to take a more serious shape. In other words: both sides generally want a ceasefire - no one says they are against it," he told reporters before heading from Poland to Ukraine. "But, on the other hand, they have different preconditions for a ceasefire. These differences need to be bridged, and that is what negotiations and mediation are all about."

"Right now, we are in the process of reconciling these preconditions, because they contradict each other to a certain extent. Once we achieve balance in this regard, more precise steps can be taken to reach a ceasefire," he said during a TRT television broadcast.

In the minister’s words, the Russian side wants to clear up what exactly it would gain from a 30-day ceasefire.

He believes that "the initial positions of the Ukrainians and the Russians are very far away from each other, but mediation can bring them closer."

"Of course, America is playing an important role here. US President Donald Trump is asserting his will to see the soonest possible ceasefire. At present, Ukraine and Europe have demonstrated flexibility in adjusting to the US stance. If Russia fails to demonstrate the same degree of flexibility, it may find itself in a less favorable position in America’s eyes," Fidan said.