Israel Defense Forces says Hezbollah radical eliminated in south Lebanon

TEL AVIV, May 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had eliminated an armed radical from the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon, the IDF press service said.

"A short while ago, an IDF aircraft struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon. The terrorist was rehabilitating a site used by the by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to manage its fire and defense array. The activity at the site constitutes a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon," the press service said.

"The site was struck several times by the IDF over the past weeks," it added.