IMF strikes preliminary deal with Kiev on $500 million tranche

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukraine have reached a preliminary agreement under the eighth review of the country's economy, which, pending final approval, will allow Kiev to receive the next, $500 million tranche of the Extended Credit Facility approved in 2023, the fund said in a statement.

"International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached staff level agreement (SLA) on the Eighth Review of the 4-year, $15.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. Subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, Ukraine would have access to about US$0.5 billion (SDR 0.37 billion), bringing total disbursements under the program to US$10.65 billion," the fund said.