Istanbul talks initiative important, Russia waits for Kiev’s answer — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, May 29. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the importance of Russia’s initiative on negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2, adding that Moscow is still waiting for Kiev’s response.

"We’ve started to see positive signs in the settlement process. All aspects considered, the sides need a venue where they can sit and negotiate. Of course, Turkey is an ideal choice. As you know, the Russian side [came up with the initiative to meet in Istanbul on June 2] immediately after my visit to Moscow," he told reporters before his train’s departure from Poland to Ukraine.

"The sides continue to exchange statements on the matter. They [Russians] also said they were waiting for a response to their proposal [to meet] on June 2. We are now going to Ukraine, and plan to meet with Ukrainian government officials, particularly with Mr. Zelensky. There - just like we did in Moscow - we will discuss Turkey’s stance, our views and the dire need for a ceasefire," Fidan said during the media stakeout, aired by TRT television.