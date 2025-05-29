Ukrainian foreign ministry dodges question on Kiev’s participation in June 2 talks

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy failed to give a direct answer when asked whether the Ukrainian delegation will attend the talks with Russia due in Istanbul on June 2.

"We’ve said that we are ready to work in all formats, but a meeting should be constructive," he said in answer to a direct question about whether Ukraine will send a delegation to the June 2 talks.

Tikhiy added that Ukraine has not yet received Russia’s memorandum on a settlement, which, in Kiev’s opinion, is necessary for a constructive meeting.

"We keep waiting to receive this document from Russia," he said at a briefing, broadcast on the X social network.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky was ready to present Russia’s memorandum on ways to address the root causes of the crisis to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

The previous round of negotiations took place on May 16 and resulted in agreements to exchange prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" basis and to present their vision of a potential future ceasefire. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the meeting's outcome.