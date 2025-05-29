CHISINAU, May 29. /TASS/. A return to direct purchases of gas from Russia would bring Moldova’s economy out of crisis, but the republic’s president Maia Sandu has spoiled relations with Moscow to please the European Union, Moldova’s former president Igor Dodon who leads the opposition party of Socialists, told TASS.

"If Sandu and her party had not spoiled relations with Russia to please their EU curators, it would have been possible to reach an agreement with Moscow on normal gas prices, to buy electricity from Moldavskaya GRES (State District Power Plant) owned by Inter RAO, which produces the cheapest electricity in the region," Dodon said. "This would help bring the economy out of the crisis. However, the population of Moldova, which has found itself in a dire situation due to the crisis, into which Sandu and her party have plunged the country, is forced to overpay several times for gas, electricity, and utilities," he added.