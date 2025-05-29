Fidan discusses issues related to financing of Turkey's first NPP project with Putin

ISTANBUL, May 29. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that he discussed issues related to financing of the project for construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant (NPP), the Akkuyu NPP, as well as bilateral relations, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place during his visit to Moscow on May 26-27.

"We discussed ways to solve the issues of financing of Akkuyu. There are sanctions and some problems arising from this. We are a country that exports industrial products, we need energy. The more electricity we have, the cheaper it will be, the more competitive we can be," the Turkish minister said.

The Akkuyu NPP is being built in Turkey by Rosatom. The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt.