Orban likens Ukraine's admission to EU with opening of Eastern front against Russia

BUDAPEST, May 29. /TASS/. Europe needs peace, which can only be ensured by not admitting Ukraine to the European Union, as this would amount to opening an Eastern front against Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the International Conference of Conservative Political Action in Budapest.

"We want peace. We do not want to open a new Eastern front, so we do not need to accept Ukraine into the EU," he said, presenting his plan of action for right-wing conservative forces in Europe.

He confirmed that Hungary would block Ukraine's fast-track accession to the European Union, which Brussels aspires to. Orban noted that the second point of his plan should be to strengthen the sovereignty of the EU countries, despite attempts by Brussels to centralize power.

The prime minister called on his colleagues to defend the freedom of political action and opinion in the community, which the current leaders of the European Union seek to limit. He considers the fight against illegal immigration in Europe to be another important area.

Two plans

Orban called this initiative the "patriotic forces’ action plan", an alternative to the liberal plans of the EU leadership. In his opinion, the politicians who came to power in Brussels "destroyed the European dream", bringing "a nightmare in their own home" instead of peace and prosperity to Europeans. Their actions boosted energy prices, the appearance of "strangers in the European cities" and the denial of traditional Christian values.

"They don't believe in God or man," the Hungarian prime minister said of them, adding that "the whole structure [of the European Union] is shaking now."

He believes that Europe should choose not this liberal, but a patriotic, right-wing conservative path of further development to ensure its survival.

"Our mission is clear," Orban said. According to him, the right-wing conservative forces must first win elections in their countries, and later "occupy Brussels," or gain power in the European Union.

The Hungarian Prime minister made similar appeals to his colleagues at last year's Conservative Political Action Conference, which has already become a tradition in Budapest.

This year, in addition to Orban, the international forum is attended by the Prime Ministers of Georgia, North Macedonia and Slovakia - Irakli Kobakhidze, Hristijan Mickoski and Robert Fico, as well as a number of former government heads from the EU, Great Britain, Australia, the European parliament, legislators from the United States, experts. The forum was attended by leaders of European right-wing parties, including Geert Wilders from the Netherland’s Party for Freedom, Santiago Abascal from Spain’s Vox party and Alice Weidel from Alternative for Germany.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the participants via a video link, reaffirming his administration's commitment to conservative values.