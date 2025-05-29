Israeli Air Force attacks dozens of military targets in Gaza in past day — army statement

TEL AVIV, May 29. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out strikes on dozens of military facilities belonging to radical groups across Gaza in the past day, the army said in a statement.

"Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets struck were terrorists, military structures, observation and sniper posts that posed a threat to IDF troops in the area, tunnels, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites," the statement reads.

The army added that Israel Defense Forces troops "continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to defend Israeli civilians."