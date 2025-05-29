Chisinau sets up corruption mechanism using Russian gas — ex-president

CHISINAU, May 29. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities have established a corrupt scheme involving the sale of Russian gas to consumers via other countries, former Moldovan President and leader of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon told TASS.

"Russian gas has been and continues to be supplied to Moldova. The fact that it is bought through other countries or firms does not change its origin," he explained. "The authorities deceive people by convincing them that they have refused to purchase gas from Russia allegedly to ensure energy independence. But in essence, they are buying the same Russian gas that goes through an alternative route, but through intermediaries. These are corrupt schemes that should be investigated by the prosecutor’s office," Dodon added.

The politician went on to say that the Party of Socialists demands fair tariffs for gas and the disclosure of its purchase price. "Gas should cost almost 50% less for the population - no more than 10 lei (about $0.6) per cubic meter. However, the current tariff is five lei higher. In whose pockets does this difference settle - the prime minister’s, the president’s? In order to hide it, the authorities have classified everything that concerns gas purchases, which they carry out using people’s money!" he pointed out.

Moldova has been undergoing an energy crisis since 2021. During this period, gas tariffs have increased up to seven times, triggering record price hikes and public protests. The opposition blames the failure on the pro-Western government, which set a course to confront Russia and break relations with Gazprom. Opponents of the government claim that Moldova now buys the same Russian gas on European exchanges, but through numerous intermediaries and at a higher price. The country’s gas transportation system was also placed under the management of Romania’s VestMoldTransgaz. The decision resulted in an increase in the tariff for gas transportation.