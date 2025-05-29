Musk to focus on his own companies after leaving Trump administration — media

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk will undertake the operation of his own companies after leaving the administration of US President Donald Trump, where he oversaw the work of the Department of American Government Efficiency (DOGE), The Washington Post reports.

According to the newspaper, Musk has for weeks been signaling his plans to step down from his role in the Trump administration and refocus on his own ventures. He has been frustrated by the challenges of achieving results within the government, as well as the negative reactions toward his electric car company Tesla.

On Wednesday, Musk posted a message on X noting that his "scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end." Meanwhile, he expressed confidence that DOGE’s role in the US government will only grow over time.

In April, the entrepreneur stated he would reduce his involvement in DOGE starting in May. The announcement followed Tesla’s report of a 71% year-on-year drop in net profit for the first quarter of 2025. Analysts attribute the revenue decline, among other factors, to the damage caused to the company by the businessman’s political activities as a curator of DOGE.

