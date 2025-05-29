EU must challenge Trump after US court blocks his tariffs — newspaper

LONDON, May 29. /TASS/. The European Union should take advantage of US President Donald Trump's vulnerability after a US court blocked his trade tariffs and challenge the White House, Financial Times columnist Alan Beatty said.

According to the journalist, the court ruling gives Brussels a wonderful opportunity to regroup, gather courage, and recognize that Trump is much more vulnerable than he seems.

More important things are at stake than exports of handbags, cognac, and cars. It's about preserving the global trading system. Despite the unpredictable outcome of the confrontation between Trump and the US judicial system, such a verdict will result in at least weeks or months of chaos and confusion, the article said.

According to Beatty, the best option for the EU and the global trading system in these circumstances is for Brussels to stop negotiating one-sided concessions with Washington and to forge "anti-Trump deals" with other countries.

The US Court of International Trade previously blocked the implementation of the US president's decision to impose import tariffs, citing an abuse of presidential powers. The court blocked the retaliatory tariffs on products from 185 countries and regions that Trump announced on April 2, as well as the tariffs previously imposed on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico. However, the court ruling does not apply to tariffs on imports of automobiles and auto parts, steel, and aluminum.

The Trump administration has already announced that it will appeal the verdict in the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.