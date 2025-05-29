Military plane with four people on board crashes in South Korea — news agency

SEOUL, May 29. /TASS/. A military plane carrying four people crashed in South Korea’s Pohang, Yonhap reported.

According to the news agency, the country's Navy confirmed the incident. The crashed aircraft was a P-3 Orion patrol plane. Yonhap did not provide any information about the people on board.

Initial reports indicated that a small civilian aircraft had crashed. The incident occurred at approximately 1:52 p.m. local time (4:52 a.m. GMT). Yonhap pointed out that the aircraft crashed on a hill.