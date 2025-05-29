Cuba to be represented at SPIEF at ministerial level — ambassador

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Cuba will be represented at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at a level not lower than ministerial, Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena told TASS.

"We take part in this forum every year being aware of the importance of the processes that take place there," he said. "Typically, the Cuban delegation is represented at a level of either a deputy prime minister of a minister. This year will not be different."

"So far, I cannot say who exactly will take part, but there will be ministers, one or two, along with other officials, deputy ministers. This is for sure," the diplomat added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from May 18 through 21.