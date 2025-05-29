Musk leaving Trump administration — agency

WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. American billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is leaving the Donald Trump administration where he was in charge of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a White House official.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," he wrote on his X page. "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Musk announced his decision a day after his interview with CBS where he criticized a bill on cutting government spending that was proposed by the Trump administration and supported by the House of Representatives.

In April, Musk said he would reduce his involvement in the US government's Department of Government Efficiency, starting in May. The announcement came after Tesla reported a 71% year-on-year drop in its net income for the first quarter of 2025. Analysts attributed the slump in part to the perception damage that the businessman brought onto the brand through his political activities as DOGE chief.

Following major disruptions in the work of his social network X on May 24, Musk said that he plans to pay more attention to his businesses.