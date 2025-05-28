Over 250,000 refugees return to Syria from Turkey since December 2024 — interior minister

ISTANBUL, May 28. /TASS/. More than 250,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from Turkey since last December, when power in Damascus was replaced, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told CNN Türk.

"From the morning of December 9, 2024, to today, more than 250,000 refugees from Syria, or 47,000 families, have voluntarily and safely returned home from our country," the minister pointed out.

He added that since 2016, the total number of Syrian refugees who have returned to their homeland has reached 1,126,000.

There are currently 3,988,000 foreign nationals in Turkey, of whom 2.7 million are Syrian refugees, Yerlikaya noted.