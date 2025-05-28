Ukraine open to meeting with Russia after it gets memorandum from Moscow — Umerov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Ukraine does not object to holding a meeting with Russia, but not until after it receives a memorandum from Moscow, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"We are not against meetings with the Russians and are waiting for their memorandum so that the meeting would not be hollow and could actually bring the end of the war closer," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia as it's owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated an extremist organization in Russia).

"The Russian side has at least four more days before departure to give us their document so we could work through it," the minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a Russian delegation headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is ready to present Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2 with a Russian memorandum on all aspects of removing the root causes of the crisis.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Turkey on May 16, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, present a vision of a possible ceasefire, spelling out details, and to continue communication. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He also said Ukraine had asked for direct talks between the leaders of the countries, and Russia took the request "under advisement.".