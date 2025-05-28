Iran won’t halt uranium enrichment MFA

DUBAI, May 28. /TASS/. Iran has no plans to suspend uranium enrichment as part of talks on its nuclear program with the US, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Iranian state television.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing sources, that Tehran could suspend uranium enrichment for a year if the US agreed to unfreeze the country’s assets and acknowledge its right to conduct enrichment for peaceful purposes.

"Continued enrichment is a position we will not give up," Baghaei said.

Iran and the United States held the fifth round of Oman-mediated talks in Rome on May 23 to resolve the crisis over Iran’s nuclear program. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that "certain, but not final progress" had been achieved. According to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Tehran and Washington hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.

State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday that the latest round of talks was constructive and the sides agreed to meet again in the near future.