UN welcomes plans for new round of Russia-Ukraine talks — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, May 28. /TASS/. The UN welcomes every effort to settle the Ukrainian conflict, said the UN secretary-general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, in comments on plans to hold the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul on June 2.

"We welcome every effort that will see an end to this conflict, in line with international law, in line with the UN Charter," he said.

Dujarric added that he has no information yet whether UN representatives will take part in the talks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a Russian delegation headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky is ready to present to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2 a Russian memorandum on all aspects of removing the root causes of the crisis.

Russia and Ukraine held talks in Turkey on May 16, agreeing to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, present a vision of a possible ceasefire, spelling out details, and to continue communication. The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Russia was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He also said Ukraine had asked for direct talks between the leaders of the countries, and Russia took the request "under advisement."