WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The United States administration expects to decide within the next two weeks how the negotiations on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine are progressing, US President Donald Trump said, answering journalists’ questions at the White House.

A reporter asked Trump if he believed that Russia is genuinely aspiring to end the Ukrainian conflict.

"I can’t tell you that [now], but I’ll let you know in about two weeks," the US leader responded.