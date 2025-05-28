Hungary pays 1 mln euros daily to Brussels for rejecting migrant quotas — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, May 28. /TASS/. Budapest pays 1 million euros each day as a fine to the European Commission (EC) for its refusal to comply with the European Union’s Pact on Migration, though it will continue to enforce its zero tolerance policy on illegal migrants, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"We are forced to pay 1 million euros daily to the European Commission to safeguard our security," he said at an international conference on combating antisemitism in Jerusalem, broadcast on his YouTube channel. "Hungary does not admit illegal migrants despite being penalized by Brussels," the minister said. "However, it is in vain that Brussels is putting pressure on us. We will continue to maintain Hungary as the most secure country in Europe," he stressed.

The growing influx of migrants from Middle Eastern and Asian countries, many of whom are hostile to Israel, has triggered not only a terrorist threat, but also a rise in antisemitic sentiment in Europe, Szijjarto believes. That said, the Hungarian government has reaffirmed zero tolerance for both illegal migration and antisemitism. "Hungary is the most secure place in Europe overall and for Jewish communities in particular now," he emphasized.

No security is required at Jewish events in Hungary, and "demonstrations supporting terrorist organizations are prohibited" in the country, the minister noted. Right after the attack on Israel by militants of the Hamas radical movement in October 2023, the Hungarian government banned demonstrations backing Palestinians to maintain public peace and order.

Hungary sided with the Jewish state from the very beginning of this conflict as it recognized its right to defend itself from terrorist attacks. Hungary’s representatives have repeatedly voiced support for Israel from the UN rostrum and at other international platforms. Hamas has taken one Hungarian citizen hostage, and one Hungarian prisoner died earlier. A large Jewish community in Hungary, together with its government, continues to express solidarity with the actions of Israeli authorities. Speaking at the Jerusalem conference, Szijjarto vowed that Israel could rely on Hungary’s backing in the future.