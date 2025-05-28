Over 18,000 children killed in Gaza since October 2023 — enclave's authorities

CAIRO, May 28. /TASS/. More than 18,000 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip since hostilities resumed in the enclave on October 7, 2023, the press service of the enclave's authorities wrote on its Telegram channel.

As many as 356 newborns and 932 children under the age of one year have been killed since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the message reads. Gaza authorities said that more than 50 children in the enclave have died due to malnutrition.

Gaza's Health Ministry earlier reported that the death toll since October 2023 has approached 54,084, with more than 123,000 people injured.

Tensions escalated again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.