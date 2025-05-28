Russia defends itself in special military operation, upholding international law — Dodik

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. By conducting its special military operation, Russia is defending not only its own people but also the principles of international law, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said.

"Russia is defending not only itself, it is defending the principles of international law and international relations. Russia is fighting against a system imposed upon us in international affairs. In our view, the special military operation is absolutely justified," Dodik said at the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives Overseeing Security Issues.

The forum is being held from May 27 to 29 in Moscow under the chairmanship of Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoigu. It is attended by 126 delegations from 104 countries, including those from BRICS, SCO, ASEAN, CIS, the Arab League, the African Union, CSTO, and other international organizations.