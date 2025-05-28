Hamas ready to release 10 Israeli hostages held in Gaza

CAIRO, May 28. /TASS/. The Palestinian Hamas movement has announced reaching an agreement with US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff over the Gaza Strip, under which the radicals are ready to release 10 Israeli hostages and hand over the bodies of several dead.

"Hamas and Witkoff reached an agreement outlining a general framework of arrangements to achieve a permanent ceasefire [in Gaza], to withdraw the Israeli military from the enclave and to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid to the area," Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

The radicals added that the agreement reached "provides for the release of 10 Israeli hostages and the transfer of several bodies of dead captives to the other side in exchange for the release of an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners." The movement is currently "awaiting a final response" to the proposal.