EU intends to control safety of navigation in Black Sea without Russia

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. The European Union intends to control the safety of navigation in the Black Sea with the participation of all states of the region except Russia, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, presenting in Brussels the so-called new EU strategy for secure, prosperous and resilient Black Sea region, which was developed by the European Commission.

"The security of the Black Sea is vital to the European security," Kallas pointed out, adding that the Black Sea maritime security hub will strengthen the region’s maritime security, protect critical infrastructure, and contribute to marine ecology.

According to the EU foreign policy chief, participants in the coalition should be involved in organizing critical infrastructure patrols and monitoring shipping and port activities, among other things.

She also acknowledged that one of the hub's responsibilities will be to monitor the movement of Russian tankers transporting oil and oil products under market contracts, despite the EU's efforts to impose price caps on them.

Kallas clarified that the proposal is still in the early stages and lacks specifics. According to her, the European Commission will work with EU countries to identify a suitable location for the hub and develop an operating model. Its budget will depend entirely on decisions on the location and operating model of the hub, the EU foreign policy chief added.

According to European Commission documents, as part of the EU's new Black Sea strategy, the EU intends to collaborate with all regional states except Russia — including Turkey, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, and Romania — to establish a maritime security hub. Kallas also suggested creating a specialized format for ministerial meetings of these countries to implement the EU strategy.

Corridor to Asia

In addition to establishing a Black Sea hub, the strategy aims to develop a comprehensive transportation corridor connecting the EU with Central Asia and the South Caucasus region.

The third priority of the strategy is mine clearance at sea and assisting littoral countries in combating post-war maritime issues. In other words, the EU intends to collaborate with the region's coast guard services and crisis management agencies.

The strategy must be approved by the EU Council and the European Parliament before the European Commission can develop its budget.