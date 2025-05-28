Iran says may allow US access to nuclear facilities as part of deal

DUBAI, May 28. /TASS/. Tehran will consider allowing American experts to come to Iranian nuclear facilities alongside IAEA inspectors as part of a potential nuclear deal with the United States, said head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

"Under the current negotiation framework, if an agreement is finalized and Iran’s demands are fully addressed, we may reconsider allowing American participation in IAEA-led inspections," Eslami said on the air of the SNN TV channel. By refusing to allow inspectors from unfriendly countries access to Tehran’s nuclear facilities, Iran, according to him, was mirroring the actions of these countries, since they also did not allow Iranian experts access to their facilities.

Eslami hopes that the IAEA will reconsider its approach towards Iran, abandon political bias and show impartiality in preparing reports on the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran and the United States held the fifth round of talks in Rome on May 23 to resolve the crisis over Iran's nuclear program, mediated by Oman. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that "certain, but not final progress" had been achieved. According to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Tehran and Washington hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.