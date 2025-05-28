EU lifts all economic restrictions on Syria

BRUSSELS, May 28. /TASS/. The European Union has lifted all economic sanctions from Syria and removed 24 entities, including the central bank, from the sanctions list, it said in a statement.

"The Council has adopted legal acts lifting all economic restrictive measures on Syria, with the exception of those based on security grounds. The adoption formalizes the political decision announced on 20 May 2025, and aims at supporting the Syrian people in reuniting and rebuilding a new, inclusive, pluralistic and peaceful Syria," the statement read.

"As part of the same approach, the Council has also removed 24 entities from the EU list of those subject to the freezing of funds and economic resources. Several of these entities are banks, including the Central Bank of Syria, or companies operating in key sectors for Syria’s economic recovery - such as oil production and refining, cotton, and telecommunications - while others are media and tv outlets."