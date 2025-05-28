Healthcare system ruined in Gaza — WHO official

ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. The healthcare and hygiene support system was destroyed in the Gaza Strip and the incidence rate is growing in the Palestinian enclave, said Hanan Balkhy, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean.

"People are living in extremely difficult conditions. Hygiene is the basis of health but it is missing in Gaza. The medical system was destroyed; just several hospitals are functioning in part. We face a tremendous shortage of resources: about 41-42% of basic medications and vaccines and approximately 64% of medical equipment," she said in an interview with the Anadolu Agency.

Medical workers in Gaza register spread of skin rash, infections, pneumonia and cases of posttraumatic stress disorder. WHO at the same time cannot deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave.

‘Fifty-one our trucks with aid are on the border but we cannot bring them in. Even foods received during the 11th week of the blockade do not cover basic needs. People need food desperately. Children die from hanger," the WHO official said. "People die without medicines, treatment and food," she added.