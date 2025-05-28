Turkish foreign minister to visit Kiev on May 29-30 to mull settlement in Ukraine — source

ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on May 29-30 at the invitation of his counterpart Andrey Sibiga, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told TASS.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on May 29-30, 2025 at the invitation of Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga. It is expected that Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky and Prime Minister Denis Shmygal will receive Hakan Fidan. During the contacts, Minister Fidan intends to express Turkey's readiness to fulfill its commitments, as it has done so far, and to facilitate the next negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. He will also highlight the importance of ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea," the source said.

During the talks in Kiev, the Turkish minister also plans to "draw attention to the serious and worsening negative consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, emphasize the need to end the hostilities diplomatically and ensure a just and lasting peace."

"The foreign minister will declare Turkey's readiness to play a role in the reconstruction of Ukraine. He will discuss steps that can be taken to expand bilateral relations, primarily in the fields of trade, energy, defense and security, within the framework of cooperation based on the strategic partnership between the two countries."

Fidan is also scheduled to have meetings with the head of the presidential office, Andrey Yermak, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation at the direct talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16, the source said.