Israel can prepare for attack on Iran in as little as seven hours — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 28. /TASS/. US intelligence estimates that Israel can prepare for an attack on Iran in just seven hours, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Israel favors a complete halt to Iran's uranium enrichment and the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear facilities. Israeli officials fear that in attempts to conclude an agreement on Iran's nuclear program, US President Donald Trump will allow Tehran to keep them. At the same time, shortly before Trump's trip to the Middle East, Israeli officials warned Washington of their readiness to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied The New York Times article, slamming it "fake news," though it did not specify which details were incorrect.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing sources, that Trump told Netanyahu to refrain from any action that could hinder negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

On May 23, Iranian and US representatives held the fifth round of talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in Rome. The Omani foreign minister, who is mediating between the two sides, reported that "some, but not final, progress" had been made. After the consultations, his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran and Washington are preparing for a new round of talks and hope to achieve positive results in one or two meetings.