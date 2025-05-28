Zelensky proposes trilateral meeting with Putin and Trump

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has expressed openness to the possibility of a trilateral summit involving himself, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US leader Donald Trump.

"We are prepared for a Trump-Putin-Zelensky formula, and we are ready for individual meetings - Trump and Putin and, Trump and Zelensky - as well as a trilateral meeting. These should be simultaneous meetings, not separate," Zelensky stated, as quoted by RBC-Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky could take place if the negotiating delegations reach certain agreements.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine, lasting approximately two hours. Prior to these discussions, a trilateral meeting involving Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine took place, along with communications between the Russian delegation’s head, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, and US representatives.

Following the Istanbul negotiations, Medinsky stated that Russia was content with the outcome and open to continuing dialogue. He also noted that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the leaders of the two countries - a proposal Russia is currently considering.