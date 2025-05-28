Belarus moves Zapad drills away from western borders

BISHKEK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarus will move the main part of Zapad exercise from western borders deeper into its territory, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told a meeting of CSTO council of defense ministers.

"Although no steps to return to the key agreements in arms control regarding the Republic of Belarus have been made, we have decided to decrease the parameters of Zapad-2025 exercise and move its main maneuvers deep into the territory of the Republic of Belarus from the western borders. Thus we confirm our readiness for dialogue, compromises and decreased tensions both in words and deeds," he said.

"We are doing it mostly to demonstrate to our allies and partners in the world the genuine peaceful position of the Republic of Belarus," he said adding he does not expect a constructive western reaction.

The joint Belarussian-Russian Zapad exercise is to be held in mid-September to train repelling an aggression against the two countries of the Union State.