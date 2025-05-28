Trump undecided yet on more anti-Russian sanctions — Politico

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has yet to make a decision on whether to impose new restrictions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, Politico reported, citing US officials.

According to them, Trump surmised that Moscow may have balked at holding talks on a ceasefire after the threats of additional economic sanctions by Washington.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the US leader is mulling new sanctions against Russia this week and is even considering exiting from the negotiation process if a final push for peace doesn’t work. Potential measures likely wouldn’t include new banking sanctions, but other options to pressure the Russian leadership into concessions at the negotiating table are being discussed, one of the sources told the newspaper.