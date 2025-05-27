US did not confirm lifting restrictions on range of weapons supplied to Kiev

WASHINGTON, May 27. /TASS/. The US State Department did not confirm the information about the alleged lifting of restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"I'm not going to discuss that. I'm not going to confirm that," she said, when asked to comment on Germany’s statement that some states, including the US, cancelled the restrictions on the range of weapons sent to Kiev.

On May 26, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his country as well as the United Kingdom, the United States and France, had lifted all restrictions on the range of Ukrainian attacks on Russia.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision was potentially dangerous and ran counter to attempts at a settlement.