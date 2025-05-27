Trump's latest words about Russia should not be seen as disappointment — State Department

WASHINGTON, May 27. /TASS/. The latest statements by US President Donald Trump about Russia should not be seen as his disappointment, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"I wouldn't call it frustration," she said at news briefing.

"It is a statement of the man who has led the effort for peace in so many different regions, making it clear and being completely transparent about his opinion about what's transpired."

She was asked whether after the statements of the American president an immediate adjustment of US policy towards Russia should be expected.

"There are many different things that the president has at his disposal to make sure that our position is felt and that can be used to make an impact to stop this carnage," she said, adding that the instruments could be used to impact the situation.

Earlier, the American leader said on Truth Social that Russia is playing with fire in the situation with Ukraine. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, responding to Trump, said that the real danger is a third World War, and that the US president should keep this in mind.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Trump's recent emotional reaction to attacks on military facilities in Ukraine may be related to the high-stakes-nature of the negotiations to resolve the conflict.