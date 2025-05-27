Trump refers to souring relations with Putin talking about Russia game with fire — Kellogg

NEW YORK, May 27. /TASS/. When US President Donald Trump said earlier that Moscow was "playing with fire" in the Ukraine peace process, he was referring to the risk of ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin souring, said US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

"I think the fire he's talking about is the personal relationship," he said on Fox News. "Because one thing with President Trump, he really does value, and I really understand, when I see him do this, the value of personal relationships, and it's really good about talking to people and working with it."

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, responding to Trump, said that the real danger is a third World War, and that the US president should keep this in mind.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Trump's recent emotional reaction to attacks on military facilities in Ukraine may be related to the high-stakes-nature of the negotiations to resolve the conflict.

"His instincts are rock solid," Kellogg said about Trump. He said that sometimes it is necessary to make important decisions in the absence of complete information and "go off instincts. President Trump's instincts are off the charts good and part of that is based on his personal relationships he has with leaders. And playing with fire is, you don't want to break that relationship with President Trump. I don't think you do," the envoy said.

"You should, because you get a lot further with President Trump when you can establish this personal relationship."

He also said that Moscow’s "huge mistake" would be severing personal relations with the US president.