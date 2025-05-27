German foreign minister says Europe to continue tightening sanctions against Russia

BERLIN, May 27. /TASS/. Europe will tighten sanctions against Russia, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said.

"We, the Europeans, will continue to tighten the screws on sanctions, and the US Congress is also ready to expand sanctions," he said before his trip to Washington. According to the foreign minister, it is necessary to "maintain pressure" so that "Russia enters into serious negotiations" on Ukraine.

On May 28, Wadephul will go to the United States for talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The conflict in Ukraine, the situation in the Gaza Strip, and a trade dispute between the EU and the United States will be in the spotlight. The minister's trip is also seen as a stage of preparation for the visit to the United States by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has repeatedly said that he intends to travel to Washington soon and meet with President Donald Trump.

Earlier, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU was working on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which would include measures against oil, a lower price ceiling, and new restrictions against the shadow fleet. Last week, the EU approved the 17th package of sanctions, which blacklisted 17 people and 58 organizations, as well as 189 tankers that carry Russian oil and petroleum products, but did not set a price ceiling.