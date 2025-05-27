WASHINGTON, May 27. /TASS/. The US delegation shied away from talking about the conflict in Ukraine at today's NATO meeting in Dayton, Ohio, and didn't seem all that happy to see Kiev's representatives there at all, said head of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yegor Chernev.

"They tried to shift the focus of this session from the current problems of the conflict in the center of Europe to the historical events of 30 years ago - the signing of the Dayton Accords. Our delegation held a meeting with the American delegation, and the atmosphere was not as warm as usual," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not give a direct answer when the Ukrainian delegation asked if Kiev representatives would be invited to NATO's June summit in The Hague.

Earlier, diplomatic sources reported that NATO headquarters aims to shorten the summit and currently does not want to invite Vladimir Zelensky, seeking to minimize potential conflicts at the event with US President Donald Trump.

The New York Times previously wrote that Trump intends to distance himself from the Ukrainian conflict. At the same time, the newspaper claims that Trump is "reneging on commitments" to join anti-Russian sanctions.