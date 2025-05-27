Ukraine to determine team for second meeting with Russia when agenda formed

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The lineup of the Ukrainian delegation for the second round of negotiations with Russia will be determined when the agenda of this meeting is outlined, and for this the venue should be determined, said Igor Brusilo, deputy head of Vladimir Zelensky's office.

"To determine the negotiating team for the meeting, we need to set an agenda," he said on the Rada TV channel.

"The agenda is formed by the hosting country, because it is an intermediary between the two sides. Accordingly, having outlined the agenda, that is, the issues that will be discussed at these negotiations, it is possible to form a negotiating team, depending on the competence of each of its members."

Earlier, a TASS source close to the negotiations said that Kiev could change the composition of the negotiating delegation for the second round. Zelensky said a permanent expanded delegation for negotiations with Russia will be created, but its composition was not announced.

The Ukrainian delegation that participated in the talks in Istanbul on May 16 included Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, Deputy Chairman of the Security Service Alexander Poklad, First Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleg Lugovskoi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Alexey Shevchenko, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadim Skibitsky. Head of Zelensky's office, Andrey Ermak, and Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga were also present, although they did not directly participate in the negotiations.