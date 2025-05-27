Trump says if it weren’t for him, 'really bad things' could have happened to Russia

WASHINGTON, May 27. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Russia could have faced many "really bad things" if it were not for his decisions.

In a statement on his Truth Social page, the US leader pointed out that if it were not for him, "lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia." "And I mean really bad," Trump emphasized. According to the head of state, the Russian authorities "are playing with fire." At the same time, Trump did not explain his words.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Trump’s emotional reaction to Russian military strikes may be due to the importance of the ongoing peace process on the Ukrainian settlement.