MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union have harmed Germany, while Russia, under their influence, has developed its own industries and thereby strengthened its position, Karsten Hilse, the Bundestag member of parliament from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told the German publication Deutschland-Kurier.

According to him, the first sanctions packages have already had a negative effect on the economies of the EU countries, especially on export-oriented Germany.

In this regard, he cited the example of the economic situation in Saxony, where the production of food products intended for export has fallen by 25%.

"Ultimately, these sanctions only harmed us, while Russia, on the contrary, was strengthened, since it had to develop its own industries and, accordingly, become less dependent on imports," Hilse said.

The politician also noted that the energy transition in Germany was only possible "thanks to the supply of cheap Russian gas, which powered gas-fired power plants, smoothing out fluctuations in electricity generation."

"Now this gas is gone, and the one we import costs three to four times more. Although, as far as I know, we still receive Russian gas and oil - just in a roundabout way. All this looks absurd," Hilse said.