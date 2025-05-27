Turkey’s Foreign Minister discussed Akkuyu nuclear plant project

ISTANBUL, May 27. /TASS/. Problems encountered during implementation of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction were discussed in the course of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan said.

"We discussed problems occurred during construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin. It has become evident again how attentively he follows this matter," Fidan said.

Delays with project implementation occurred due to the refusal of Germany’s Siemens to deliver equipment ordered from it for the nuclear plant, Energy Minister of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar said earlier.