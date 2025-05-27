Fidan planning to visit Kiev after negotiations in Moscow — Reuters

LONDON, May 27. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan plans to travel to Kiev later this week after negotiations in the Russian capital, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Ahead of the meeting, the Turkish source had said Fidan would reiterate Ankara's offer to host the Russian and Ukrainian sides and continue playing a "facilitator" role, the agency said.

Fidan is currently on a two-day visit in Moscow on the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. On Monday, Turkey’s top diplomat met with Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 16. Russian President Vladimir Putin, too, received Fidan.